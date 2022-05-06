The Ghanaian singer who has now taken delight in dropping hot photos online has returned to the studio to cook something which she is about to drop.
Fantana warms up to drop new music video with wild snippet from BTS (WATCH)
Fantana has not retired from making music even though it takes her forever to drop new songs.
Fantana dropped the hint about her new music video after sharing behind the scenes from making a video for the song. In the scene shared by Fantana, she was captured showing off her goods behind.
She posted the video that saw her painted with green paint whilst wearing a bodycon. The post was captioned "and ACTION 🎥 @kamizaroku @callhimjags 💚🔥 this scene was LIT".
The post has so far gathered 10,000 likes with comments from the likes of Shatta Wale among others who are drolling over sexiness and assets being flaunted in the video. "Herh...Chale the job of a photographer dey be ooo," an Instagram wrote.
"Capo with the body" another said via the comment section of the post which also captured Fantana mildly twerking on a table. Watch the video below.
