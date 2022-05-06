Fantana warms up to drop new music video with wild snippet from BTS (WATCH)

Fantana dropped the hint about her new music video after sharing behind the scenes from making a video for the song. In the scene shared by Fantana, she was captured showing off her goods behind.

She posted the video that saw her painted with green paint whilst wearing a bodycon. The post was captioned "and ACTION 🎥 @kamizaroku @callhimjags 💚🔥 this scene was LIT".

The post has so far gathered 10,000 likes with comments from the likes of Shatta Wale among others who are drolling over sexiness and assets being flaunted in the video. "Herh...Chale the job of a photographer dey be ooo," an Instagram wrote.