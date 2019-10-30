The CEO of Rufftown Records and his signed act made headlines after a post of his suggested that he has cut her off from his record label.

Bullet in addressing the saga has issued a statement, to officially inform the public that the “Girls Hate On Girls” singer is still on his record label and that his post was only misinterpreted by the media.

READ ALSO: Year Of Return: Sarkodie appointed as Year of Return ambassador

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Bullet emphasized that Fantana is till his artiste and heaped praises on her. Bullet’s comment was to defend his opinion that he only signs on talented people to his record label and added that in time, people will experience Fantana’s vocal prowess.

Fantana at Pulse

“She is the hottest new wave right now … with time she will surprise people in Ghana. I know technically there are some things wrong, she is now learning because she hasn’t even been an underground artiste before, however, one day she will become the best vocalist in Ghana and Africa, mark my words” he said in Twi.

Do you agree? Watch the interview below and tell us what you think.