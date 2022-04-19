RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Farcadi drops number of Sister Derby's boyfriend as she calls them for denying her child

Sister Derby has sparked drama with Queen Farcadi after she has denied reports that the popular Ghanaian prostitute has a child with her new boyfriend.

Queen Farcadi takes on Sister Derby and new boyfriend

A few months ago, it emerged that David Aboamah, who the Ghanaian model introduced as her boyfriend, is also a baby daddy to Queen Farcadi. The popular Ghanaian prostitute later confirmed the report by posting a video of David with her daughter.

Speaking on Accra FM last week, Sister Derby was asked if it's true her new boyfriend has a child with Queen Farcadi and she denied it.

Sister Derby claimed that Farcadi made the allegations just because she wanted to chase clout. "No it's not true, she was actually a friend to his previous girlfriend from like 2014 and he has taken a picture with her daughter once," she told Nana Romeo, host of the show.

The denial has triggered Queen Farcadi and she's dragging Sister Derby and her baby daddy to the cleaners. Farcadi shared an excerpt of the interview and wrote" next time if u don’t have anything sensible to say u shut your overage mouth up when did u come".

She later dropped David's number in a snapchat post to say that "you should all call David and tell him to come home now cos his daughter and I need him at home"

Further descending on Sister Derby, she shared a photo of the model with her baby daddy and wrote "when we were busy giving birth, you were busy singing uncle Obama, now madam the time has come, give birth and let’s see. Or you need artificial insemination.”

Farcadi takes on Sister Derby
Farcadi takes on Sister Derby

