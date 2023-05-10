'Father Benard was my support system'- Lady behind viral audio speaks (WATCH)

The Ghanaian lady who went viral after jumping into the grave of one Father Bernard, sparking a global meme, has been found in Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana.

The lady, identified as Comfort Baaba Basiwaa Jackson, has revealed why she jumped into the grave on that fateful day.

Explaining her relationship with the late Father Bernard, she revealed that the man of God was more like a father to her.

She revealed that she had some issues in her life and Father Bernard had been supporting her with prayers and cash whilst she reciprocates by helping to clean his chapel.

According to her, even when her late father was alive, Father Bernard helped take care of him until he passed.

She said once Father Bernard died, she was so distraught she wanted to follow him to the grave and she even told one of the sisters.

However, she said she had no intention of jumping into the grave but something just came over her.

Baaba says after the video went viral, she has had to be confrontational with some people for them to stop calling her “Father Benard”.

Baaba who has been struggling with some demons in her life says Father Benard was so good to her and helped her navigate life after she was jilted by her first lover who had promised her marriage.

“Father Bernard helped me. I have a problem so he is the one who was my support system. He helped me navigate life after my broken heart. He also helped my father when he was alive. I didn’t know what came over me that day but his death had a toll on me and I did that in his memory,” she told Kofi TV in an interview.