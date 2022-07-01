Fearless Lydia Forson jabs Gabby Otchere-Darko again over E-Levy tax

“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

“What options are open to government? The question should rather be: what option, if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy which was to have given us some 600m by now has done less than 60m,” Gabby added.

Critics have alluded that the failure of E-Levy to raise the expected revenue for the government means that it's a bad policy. However, in response, Gabby has shared a new tweet to say that "if the e-levy is so far not bringing in the estimated revenues, it does not mean it is a bad tax. It means Ghanaians simply do not want to pay taxes".

Gabby's response has caught the attention of Lydia Forson, who insisted that the low revenue is an indication that Ghanaians opposed the E-Levy and are protesting against it because the government failed to listen to their plights.

“WRONG! Stop discrediting all the taxes Ghanaians have paid!! This is a rip off tax! Also please go straight ahead and tell us the plan cuz this your tactic is predictable- we know you’re (gov’t) is about to hit us with something!” she tweeted.

IMANI Report

A report by IMANI Centre for Policy and Education in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on June 24, 2022, said: “About 83% or 8 in ten respondents indicated that their volume of transactions has changed since the implementation of the e-levy in May 2022. Of this number, about 47% indicated that they had reduced the number of mobile money transactions by about 51% to 100%. Our findings suggest that the official 24% attrition rate, which the government estimates for the first three to six months following the introduction of the e-levy, is likely to be much higher.”