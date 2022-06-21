RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fearless Maurice Ampaw rubbishes Afia Schwarzenegger's 'antoa and nogokpo' curse

Selorm Tali

Maurice Ampaw has called off the bluff of Afia Schwarzenegger and her 'antoa' curse.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the Ghanaian lawyer emphasized the curse won’t work because it’s fraught with foolishness.

On June 7th this year, Afia Schwarzenegger sworn with a bottle of schnapps and cracked eggs that she has slept with Chairman Wontumi. This was after Lawyer Maurice Ampaw trashed her earlier claim she was a mistress to Chairman Wontumi's standard.

"Chairman says Afia is not his standard. We all know Afia’s track record. So how can Chairman Wontumi who is wealthy, handsome and has well-cultured women, women of substance as wives; not even girlfriends come after someone like Afia?” he quizzed.

The lawyer's comment infuriated Afia Schwarzenegger who cursed him with 'antoa' by pouring libation and cracking an egg whilst invoking the gods to kill her if she lied about sleeping with Chairman Wontumi.

She then proceeded to curse the Lawyer by adding that "And you Maurice Ampaw if you don't know anything about and came to speak to disgrace me may the Antoa gods kill Maurice Ampaw and use the rest of his family as thanksgiving sacrifice".

However, amidst it all, Maurice Ampaw says he’s a child of God and nothing will happen to him if God has not ‘decreed’. “Some of us are beyond curse. I’m a covenant child,” he fumed.

Stating that he is not scared of death, he added that he is a public figure and when he dies Ghanaians will remember him.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

