Fela loved to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks

DJ Shaarks narrated how Fela had taught her how to bake soft and sweet cakes when she made him a strong cake at her first try.

Fela loves to bake cake when he was alive - DJ Shaarks play

Omoshalewa Anikulapo-Kuti aka DJ Shaarks

(Flickr)

Late Afrobeat creator and legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, loved to bake cake, one of his daughters, Omoshalewa Anikulapo-Kuti revealed to Pulse.

In a recent chat with one of Fela's children, a UK based Disc Jockey known as DJ Shaarks, Omoshalewa disclosed that her father loved and baked cakes while he was alive.

Remember when Fela married his 27 wives?

The disc jockey further narrated how Fela had taught her how to bake soft and sweet cakes when she made him a strong cake at her first try.

Fela Kuti a counter cultural icon for Nigerian millennials play

Fela with some of his 27 wives

(Giles Verdili)

She said, "Fela actually taught me how to bake cake because he loves cake and I love cakes as well. So, I told him I wanted to bake him a cake and when I finished baking and gave it to him, it was solid rock, so hard that he said, don't worry, don't take it back but when the government come to disturb me, I will use it as a weapon on them.

Fela's daughter says she's 10 times richer than Davido

play DJ Shaarks (Omoshalewa Anikulapo-Kuti)

 

"Fela now decided to teach me how to bake soft cakes, so that is one thing many don't know about him and I can never forget that part of my father," she said.

DJ Shaarks, who runs her music outfit in the United Kingdom, is the fifth child of Fela, whom he had with Adefunmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti.

