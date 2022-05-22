Feli Nuna calls A Plus 'senseless' after questioning boyfriend’s role in her career

According to A Plus, if Feli's boyfriend was not investing in her music business, then she should not expect others to invest in her.

"You have a boyfriend who does invest in your career but you want someone else to invest in you but if they say they are interested in you, you have a problem with that?" A Plus quizzed.

While the question didn't sit well with the 'Towel' musician, she told A Plus his question didn't make sense.

A Plus, who didn't also take Feli Nuna's remarks lightly, said her boyfriend was a "f*cking boy."

This didn't obviously sit well with Fella who also replied to the socialite, calling him "senseless"

"My boyfriend is a proud Poet and a Research Scientist. He is not an investor even though he sponsored one of my music videos. He has sense more than you (A Plus). He supports me as his woman. He is not into the music business, my job as a musician has nothing to do with him. When I go to an investor or go to a label, it is me as Feli Nuna that is going and I am going as a professional musician. I am not going for you to come and have a personal interest in me or sleep with me before you help me or work with me."

Meanwhile, Feli Nuna, says she will appear only in underpants for interviews if she produces a song on that subject.

The ‘Off Da Ground’ signee said in an interview with Sammy Kay media that if she ever composes a song about “pants” she will be in pants only for her media tours. She explained that this is an “act” and if it brings in the money, she is fine with it.

According to her, if that will help promote such a song, nothing else matters.

She has been receiving a lot of attention for her appearances on media interviews only draped in a towel while promoting her new single ‘Towel.’