The Ghanaian actress and the rapper tied the knot on 7th March 2020 at a traditional wedding ceremony that happened in Accra. Marking the anniversary Fella Makafui shared photos from the day with a sweet message to her husband.

"To my wonderful, amazing husband who has shown me what love really is.The man who is the reason for my happy days and the comfort in my sad ones...The man who cheers me in my successes and encourages me in my failures," Fella Makafui.

She continued that "my soulmate, best friend, father, gossip partner, my business partner, my husband thank you for choosing me to spend your life with. I Love you today, tomorrow and forever!!"

Concluding her message in the post above, Fella added that "can’t believe it’s 1 Year already, indeed God lives .. Can’t wait to grow old with you. “Je t'aime” Please hurry and come home. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO US".

The "La Hustle" rapper in another post shared a photo of themselves and wrote "Happy Anniversary babe, you are such an amazing soul and a great role model for our daughter We love you".

The rapper and actress have been blessed with about 8 months old daughter, Island Frimpong, who they welcomed after their wedding.