Fella Makafui and Medikal shut down breakup rumours

On the occasion of singer Elsie Duncan-Williams' birthday party which was organized in one of Shatta Wale's mansions in Accra, Medikal and Fella Makafui were part of the few guests who were invited

Bloggers captured Fella and Medikal's public display of affection and little kissing that flowed every time their eyes met.

The two were captured on the dance floor, all loved up and happy, shutting down any possible assumptions of a divorce.

The Frimpongs tied the knot two years ago and have been blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong.

There have been rumors that the marriage of rapper Medikal and his beloved wife Fella Makafui is on the brink of collapse if only it hasn’t already ‘ended in tears'.

This comes as a result of their decision to unfollow each other on social media and also pull down their lovey-dovey posts. The single act has raised eyebrows causing many to read meanings into Fella’s recent tweets