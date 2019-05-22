The 23-year-old actress some few days ago has disclosed that she has lost her estranged father, whom she had a sour relationship and even wanted to sue him for causing her a lot of pain.

Fella Makafui, however, emphasized that she regrets not forgiving her Dad and making peace with him before his demise, which was hidden from her until he was buried and informed later.

From more signals the actress has sent on social media, she appears to not to have gotten over missing the chance to forgive her late Dad, therefore, developing a soft spot not to hold grudges against anyone.

“I totally forgive anyone that has ever offended me … I’m truly sorry if I was the one at fault .. peace” she wrote shortly after she has announced that she is going social media for a while.

See screenshots of her post below.