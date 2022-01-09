RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fella Makafui announces plan to pay fees for 100 students

Selorm Tali

Fella Makafui has communicated plans to pay fees for about hundred Ghanaian students.

Fella Makafui and manager Richmond Amofa Sarpong
The Ghanaian actress who doubles as a philanthropist has announced this as part of the things she will be doing this year.

"My team and I are working on paying at least 50 -100 students fees and other schools needs this year for some pupils !!" she announced via a Twitter post and added that "we will also help some schools with their ongoing projects and all".

According to Fella Makafui, she is also going to resume empowerment outreach to reach out to more entrepreneurs this year.

"This year, we are going all out for my entrepreneurship summit !! We will be having the biggest entrepreneurship summit in all regions like we did two years ago," she tweeted.

Referencing how the previous edition was succesfful years ago, she added that "you all saw how massive it was ,this year will be bigger !! We are working on uk,usa etc . Can’t wait".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

