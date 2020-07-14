Fella Makafui fan tattoos her face but fans say it rather looks like Lydia Forson (PHOTO)

The die-hard fan of Fella Makafui has gone out of the line to show his love for the actress with a tattoo on his body but fans say the ink work has rather gone out of the line to rather look like Lydia Forson.

At the time of this publication, the 24-year-old curvaceous actress, who got married to rapper Medikal some few months ago, is yet to comment on this tattoo of her face on a fan.

Nevertheless, see some photos of both actress below plus the tattoo and tell us what you think. Does it rather look more like Lydia Forson or Fella Makafui?

Lydia Forson

How Fella Makafui slayed in her beautiful Kente wedding dress