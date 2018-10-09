Fella Makafui finally breaks silence on cheating with Medikal

news

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has finally broken her silence on an alleged cheating with Hip-hop artiste Medikal.

The two have been under pressure for some time now after a celebrity gossip site reported that they have been going out.

Medikal, who has been dating Sister Deborah since 2016, reportedly slept with Fella Makafui in the same hotel in Kumasi on September 22, 2018.

The report said Medikal and Fella Makafui’s relationship is serious – even to the extent that the “Confirm” hitmaker bought her a car after their Kumasi trip.

It also said Sister Deborah broke up with Medikal shortly after her recent trip to Dubai and unsure if the lovers can ever come back together.

But it seems the rumours are hogwash, according to Fella Makafui’s latest comment on the matter.

READ MORE: Medikal - For You feat. Bisa Kdei and Fella Makafui

On Monday, October 8, the “YOLO” actress shared a video jamming to the remix of Medikal’s “How Much” which features Sarkodie and Omar Sterling of R2Bees fame.

She captioned it: “26,000 for damages #thejobisbig”. A few minutes later, fans started attacking her.

One of the hash comments reads: “Leave Derby’s man for her wai. They have come too far for you to destroy them…and stay with your man. When will you find your man?”

Fella responded to the comment by saying: “Chill…it’s not that deep” – indirectly saying the rumours are false or their relationship isn’t serious.

She later closed her comment box but we were quick to screen grab her response.