Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car

It clearly looks like the many conversations around actress Fella Makafui is never going to fade away as she keeps making the news for one acquisition or the other.

Fella recently surprised Ghanaians and her fans with the announcement of her 7-bedroom house which is still being constructed.

Well, this time, it is a new convertible sports car with a customized number plate “FELLA 1 2018” she just acquired making the headlines.

In a new video that popped up online, the YOLO actress is sighted riding in a yellow convertible sports car looking all confident.

Fella Makafui rose to fame following her feature in the popular television series, You Only Live Once (YOLO), in which she acted as a bread seller and since then, she has not looked back.