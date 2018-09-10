Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car


Money Talks Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car

Fella has made the headlines again with her new convertible sports car with a customized number plate “FELLA 1 2018.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car play

Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car

It clearly looks like the many conversations around actress Fella Makafui is never going to fade away as she keeps making the news for one acquisition or the other.

Fella recently surprised Ghanaians and her fans with the announcement of her 7-bedroom house which is still being constructed.

Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car play

Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car

 

Well, this time, it is a new convertible sports car with a customized number plate “FELLA 1 2018”  she just acquired making the headlines.

READ ALSO:Fella Makafui launches new clothing line - FM Clothing

 

In a new video that popped up online, the YOLO actress is sighted riding in a yellow convertible sports car looking all confident.

Fella Makafui rose to fame following her feature in the popular television series, You Only Live Once (YOLO), in which she acted as a bread seller and since then, she has not looked back.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale Diss: Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Secret Out: Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga: Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
Sky bar: Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? - Stonebwoy quizzes Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? - Stonebwoy quizzes
Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta
Giovani Caleb: Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accident Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accident

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B Celebrity News Rap music does not pay in Ghana - Joey B
Fella Makafui: Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate Fella Makafui Actress rides in new sports car with customized number plate
Ebo Whyte: There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright Ebo Whyte There was prophecy I won’t live to see my birthday – Playwright



Top Articles

1 Twitter War Stonebwoy joins Kwaw Kese to 'diss' Shatta Walebullet
2 Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accidentbullet
3 Twitter War So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese shades...bullet
4 Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? -...bullet
5 Actress 5 photo of Benedicta Gafah that will make you fall in...bullet
6 Nipple Show Nicki Minaj's boobs slipped out of dress while...bullet
7 Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale ‘blasts’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet...bullet
9 Another Beef? ‘Warn your fans to shut up!’ – Shatta Wale...bullet
10 Photos Shatta Wale buys new 4billion cedi Toyota Land...bullet

Related Articles

Shatta Wale Diss Cut him a slack, Samini defends angry Stonebwoy for Shatta Wale diss
Secret Out Shatta Wale was saved from being beaten in London - Stonebwoy
MUSIGA GH₵2million Saga Even Jesus Christ was criticized – Obour
Sky bar Which bar has Shatta Wale raised, chop bar or beer bar? - Stonebwoy quizzes
Hot! Stop telling people I killed my mother – Stonebwoy blasts Shatta
Twitter War So 'niggas' are living my past life - Kwaw Kese shades Shatta Wale
Video Shatta Wale ‘blasts’ Kwaw Kese for his recent tweet on him
Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 for Abrokwah's thanksgiving
Actor Salinko says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
Giovani Caleb Starr FM & GH One TV’s presenter involved in accident

Top Videos

1 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
4 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s church – Mzbelbullet
5 EBONYbullet
6 Video My mum told me not to attack ladies - Kuami Eugenebullet
7 Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in churchbullet
8 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
9 Video I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Saminibullet
10 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy...bullet

Celebrities

6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Pulse List 6 gospel songs we hope to hear in church this weekend
Salinko celebrates 1year anniversary with wife
Actor Photos of Salinko's beautiful wife as they celebrate anniversary
Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 in church
Video Afia Schwarzenegger visits Opambour Prophet 1 for Abrokwah's thanksgiving
Salinko says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
Actor Salinko says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
X
Advertisement