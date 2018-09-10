Fella Makafui gets new customized convertible sports car

Fella has made the headlines again with her new convertible sports car with a customized number plate “FELLA 1 2018.”
Fella recently surprised Ghanaians and her fans with the announcement of her 7-bedroom house which is still being constructed.
Well, this time, it is a new convertible sports car with a customized number plate “FELLA 1 2018” she just acquired making the headlines.
WATCH: We spotted Actress @fellamakafui in town driving a new convertible sports car with a customised number plate.
In a new video that popped up online, the YOLO actress is sighted riding in a yellow convertible sports car looking all confident.
Fella Makafui rose to fame following her feature in the popular television series, You Only Live Once (YOLO), in which she acted as a bread seller and since then, she has not looked back.