Fella Makafui is my bestie, Medikal reveals with a cosy picture

Just like the #stew nation presidents Tiwa and WizKid, Medikal has revealed in a caption that Fella Makafui is just friends with him or so we deduce.

In an adorable photo shared by the Amg rapper on his Instagram page, the two are seen in a relaxed posture as they drink in each other. You can actually see how oblivious they are to the world as they focus on each other. The picture does give a different vibe from that which the caption gives.

Captioned with these words, “My bestie dey lie to me but still I listen …” the irony is quite intruding considering rumours of the two in an amorous relationship. So according to Medikal, we can conclude that they are besties. But that doesn’t erase the possibility of something more after all aren’t we told to marry our best friends?

The picture is cute though. As we can see everything Stew …lol.