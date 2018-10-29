Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Fella Makafui is my bestie, Medikal reveals with a cosy picture

So according to Medikal, we can conclude that Fella Makafui is his bestie. But that doesn’t erase the possibility of something more after all aren’t we told to marry our best friends?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fella is my bestie, Medikal reveals with a cosy picture play

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Just like the #stew nation presidents Tiwa and WizKid, Medikal has revealed in a caption that Fella Makafui is just friends with him or so we deduce.

In an adorable photo shared by the Amg rapper on his Instagram page, the two are seen in a relaxed posture as they drink in each other. You can actually see how oblivious they are to the world as they focus on each other. The picture does give a different vibe from that which the caption gives.

READ ALSO: Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave

Captioned with these words, “My bestie dey lie to me but still I listen …” the irony is quite intruding considering rumours of the two in an amorous relationship. So according to Medikal, we can conclude that they are besties. But that doesn’t erase the possibility of something more after all aren’t we told to marry our best friends?

View this post on Instagram

My bestie de lie me but I still de listen

A post shared by Medikal (@amgmedikal) on

 

The picture is cute though. As we can see everything Stew …lol.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Wizkid calls third son, Zion, his 'life and everything' as he turns 1 Wizkid calls third son, Zion, his 'life and everything' as he turns 1
Sarkodie is a small boy; he must be humble and apologise to me – Shatta Wale Sarkodie is a small boy; he must be humble and apologise to me – Shatta Wale
Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy – Shatta Wale
Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale
I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwards I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwards
'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Wale 'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts
Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup Juliet Ibrahim lists things Iceberg Slim did that led to breakup
I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy I’m a better person thanks to my wife - Stonebwoy



Top Articles

1 I found love after a ‘powerful’ one-night stand – Pascaline Edwardsbullet
2 'I’ve used juju several times' - Shatta Walebullet
3 Beautiful photos of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's wife pop upbullet
4 Juliet Ibrahim replies Iceberg Slim for saying she is a toxic personbullet
5 Meet the adorable kids of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manubullet
6 “When toxic person can no longer control you" - Icebeg Slim...bullet
7 This video of Stonebwoy as a football commentator show he's...bullet
8 Princess Shyngle reveals what the dark-skinned ladies go...bullet
9 Pope Skinny summoned to Shatta Movement court – Shatta...bullet
10 Too much pressure on me to marry Shatta Michy –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'bullet
3 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
4 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
5 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
8 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
9 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best...bullet
10 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet

Celebrities

Shatta Wale reveals meaning of his name 'Wale'
Which of these 10 Ghanaian celebrities have the hottest six-pack ?
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
Jonh Dumelo calls on the youth to go into agriculture
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama McBrown is breaking the internet
X
Advertisement