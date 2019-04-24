This might have been in the known to the actress as well, therefore, to still keep her game up, she has revealed her plans to grow some more flesh proportionately in a healthy way.

Fella announced this her new mission on social media after she dropped a hot shot which left her body on display to her 1.3 million Instagram followers, who couldn’t stop gushing over her 'tundra' figure.

“What you doing Today?? Me: Squatting more, minding my business more, drinking more water ..tryna add a little flesh” she captioned her post.

Selly Galley, a colleague actress to the YOLO star, after seeing the post only had to say “Booty for Christ” whilst Cookie Tee of GhOne Tv screamed "Aboa!". Perhaps enough signal to tell Fella that her new mission is not even needed, other than that, it might only be suicidal to Wendy Shay's uber drivers.

See Fella’s post below and tell us what you think.