Fella Makafui revels in elegant black beauty

Actress Fella Makafui says she’s dipped in chocolate, enameled with grace and toasted with beauty

There has been a lot of drama going on about the Medikal and Sister Deborah split and some of their fans believe all of the drama is happening because of Fella Makafui.

The stars have posted indirect and direct insults to each other and are getting riled up by day but it seems the person who people claim is the main cause of Medikal and Sister Derby's break up is not bothered at all. Fella Makafui has been using the opportunity to promote her businesses and post videos of herself living her usual positive life.

In a recent post by Medikal, he captioned a video of the young entrepreneur saying he admired her hard African face and black skin and it seems dear Fella Makafui does not question that about herself.

He captioned "I'm in love with your hard African face and your dark skin as they say. Your beauty is impeccable and your level of maturity cant be taken away from you."

Fella Makafui took to her Instagram account to testify what her new boyfriend said. The actress posted a picture of herself in a white dress revealing her curves with a caption "Dipped in chocolate, bronzed in elegance, enameled with grace, toasted with beauty. My lord, she’s a black woman!!!!!!"

If there is a chart acknowledging anyone that knows how to mind their business Fella would be on top of that list.

It is noticeable that Fella is talking by being silent and all her silence is saying, is for everyone to learn how to keep quiet or admire yourself and she may not be narcissistic at all.