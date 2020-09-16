The “YOLO” TV series actress on Tuesday, September 15, gave her fans a sneak peek of her daughter, Island Frimpong’s room, and everything shows the baby is blessed.

From baby crib to toys to colourful paintings and impressive décor, Island can brag like her dad.

Last week, Medikal explained why he named his daughter Island, following crazy social media reaction.

Reacting to comments that his daughter’s name is somehow weird, he explained on YFM that he gave her the name because she came from a different space – an island.

The former AMG Business label signee indicated that his daughter is special so he chose to game her that ‘beautiful name’.

Medikal & Fella welcome baby Island AFP

“Why I named my daughter Island is because I feel my baby is special and an Island is a land in the middle of water and I feel she came from a different space so I chose to give her that beautiful name ‘Island’” Medikal told YFM.

He said his upcoming extended play, dubbed “Island”, was named in honour of his daughter Island Frimpong.

“The Island EP was because of my baby,” he revealed. “We named my baby before she even came out. So, she is the person who inspired the ‘EP’ Island. So, she is the reason why I put out the album EP. The EP is not the reason why I named my baby ‘Island’” he added.

Watch Island Frimpong's luxurious room below.