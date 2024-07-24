ADVERTISEMENT
Fella Makafui slammed for still promoting slim tea products after surgery scandal

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and business mogul Fella Makafui went viral and received backlash after a video of her promoting Simply Snatched products surfaced online.

Fella Makafui
She turned to her side and got closer to the camera to show the various angles of her abs.

Fella Makafui
She displayed the weight loss products that allegedly helped her achieve a flat tummy. These products were from the Simply Snatched business, owned by Medikal, her estranged husband.

The backlash came after Medikal claimed in a Snapchat video that he paid for the actress to undergo surgery to define her curves in order to look appealing to sell the weight loss products as an ambassador.

Fella Makafui
In a statement on his Snapchat, Medikal recounted that he had proposed using brand ambassadors for the product's promotion.

Many people in the comment section talked about Fella Makafui resuming the promotion of flat tummy products despite the saga a few weeks ago.

Others also wondered whether people still purchased the products, while some lashed out at her for deceiving people.

Fella Makafui
The opinions of Ghanaians about the video are below:

brahbherry said: "We still have people who support NPP upon all the hardships we are in, so don't be surprised that people will still go ahead and buy it."

flawlessfranca said: "After surgery you are selling flat tummy tea, continue deceiving the vulnerable ladies."

ikeman_88 said: "I think ebi food spices oo anaa cos eii. This gal no dey hear STOP"

nhaa2850 said: "The stubborn ones will still buy."

maamesewaa123 said: "Pull the jogger down let’s see the cut der mtcheeeew still noor some daft Ghanaians will still fall owww Ama gh."

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

