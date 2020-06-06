The Nigerian billionaire took to social media to share photos of how he drove for two hours to visit his daughter and Mr Eazi. “This morning I drove two hours to visit @temiotedola and @mreazi .…F.Ote” he captioned photos of himself with the young couple.

Temi Otedola, who has been dating the “Keys To The Kingdom” singer for over three years now was equally excited about her father visiting them as she also took to Instagram to share a photo from their time together and wrote “reunion”.

The posts on social media have been attracting comments from netizens who couldn’t hide their admiration for the young couple and the love they keep getting for the billionaire. See the posts below plus some have been saying.

Fantasizing over their wedding, which they have't announced though fans are expecting it, a social media user, @jus.tiana comment on the photo wrote "Sha invite me to the wedding, plix". Another @e.nonso10 said "una love na legit love".

Of course, being a man of his status, Mr Otedola drove in one of his luxury cars for the two hours road trip. Have a peep of that in the video below.