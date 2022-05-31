'Feminist in Ghana are lonely females who lack love' - A Plus goes hard on Gifty Anti

"If men don't stop such people from lying to young ladies, in 20 years or less, men will be fighting for equal rights and the right to even exist," he said.

In a post shared across his social media pages, A Plus added that "many domestic and sexual abuse cases against men are fake. Just lies!! They just want to destroy men. Many women have become evil".

Dragging all feminists in Ghana alone, he continued that " when they don't have husbands they decide to look for power to abuse men by forming some useless groups. Feminist in Ghana are just lonely females who lack love because of their suban bɔne!!".

Charging his followers in the post below, he said "Fight them back" and added that "a man is a man; the head of the house and everything!! Real men love and respect women who understand that a man and a woman are not the same!!!".

This is not the first time A Plus has called out Gifty Anti. Three days ago during an interview on Original TV, he said "she spent time creating an impression that men are not important, women stand for your but when she had a man to marry, she held a wedding ceremony for three days".

"That wasn't all, after the wedding, she proceeded to name herself 'Oheneyere (a King's wife) ... who is not a feminist, I have daughters that I raise, I want the best for them, I am also a feminist," A Plus said.