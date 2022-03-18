RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Feminists are quiet as Abena Korkor is misbehaving - Captain Planet

Selorm Tali

Captain Planet is calling out Ghanaian feminists for being silent over Abena Korkor's brouhaha.

Captain Planet and Abena Korkor
According to the Ghanaian musician, the story would have been different if it was a man doing what Abena Korkor is doing. His concerns come at the back of Abena Korkor dragging Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah into her sex list drama.

The mental health advocate who is known for calling out popular men she has slept with caused controversy again after naming the dancehall act and the two footballers for allegedly visiting her garden.

Twitter poste allegedly made by Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor drags Stonebwoy into her sex list controversy
Reacting to the claims by former TV3 presenter, Captain Planet is saying that "as Abena Korkor dey misbehave in the name her being Bipolar them feminists are all quiet.

In a Twitter post that has sparked a debate, he added that "If some bro abuse her right now e be there u go see all of them in their numbers with big big grammar".

Responding to others who disagreed with his thoughts over claims that he is promoting abuse against women, he said "If your sense level fall down flat like kelvyn boy’s mega hit song pls read my tweet well b4 commenting any nonsense".

"I never said anybody shd go and abuse Abena Korkor. Imagine if it was the other way round ? That’s what i meant . Have a good day," he added.

Meanwhile, former Blackstars captain, Stephen Appiah, has denied having an affair with Abena Korkor.

In a press statement released yesterday, he said "let me place on record that I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought my permission to take photos with me.

The statement shared on the footballer's social media pages added that “I entreat my family, friends and well-wishers to disregard the offensive and provocative publications, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves".

