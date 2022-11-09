Fennec Okyere was my friend -Bullgod

Pulse Ghana

Bulldog was arrested and kept in Police custody for a month back in 2014, as the prime suspect in the murder case of the late Fennec Okyere, who was Kwaw Kese’s manager.

Fennec was murdered at his Manet Gardens residence on the Spintex Road, Accra on March 13, 2014, by unknown assailants.

Emphasizing the extent of friendship they had, Bullgod during a discussion on Daybreak Hitz said among other things that he was the first person to have introduced Fennec to the ‘Artiste management’ business.

“Fennec is my friend. I knew Fennec way before he started managing Kwaw Kesse. I am the person who introduced Fennec to the artiste manager business. As I speak to you now, Fennec is on my right-side listening. He is saying to himself, Charley I get a like I go talk some.

“If you get my wife on the phone she will tell you. Fennec comes to my home and come and eat. That’s how we are. The last time I spoke to Fennec was like five days before he got murdered."

When the host, Andy Dosty, noticed Bullgod was teary and pointed that out for the benefit of his listeners, Bullgod explained his demeanor saying, "We were supposed to have a joint, something like a union for managers. You can call Socrates and put him on speaker.”

Bullgod however established that he is also interested in unraveling the persons responsible for assassinating his friend (Fennec), adding that it will bring him some peace.

“I am also looking for those who killed Fennec so I can be at peace. Because if you google who killed Fennec, my name pops up and I don’t like that. That is my friend.”

Bulldog was later cleared off all murder charges, but Shatta Wale’s recent accusations on social media has gotten Bulldog implicated as the Police reopen the case to start new investigations.