Fiancée of Michael Blackson confirms she's allowed him to get side chicks (WATCH)

"I have been in a long term relationship and I said this before, you having sex with the same individual for years is boring," she said.

Pulse Nigeria

She continued that "and I just want some excitement in the bedroom". The comedian who also has of Liberian descent was asked if also allows Rada to have a side piece in their relationship and he said "she's allowed to have any female she wants".

Thembi, a reporter for The Shaderoom who interviewed them, further asked him if Rada can't have another man and he responded "not a man because we don't need another penis in the relationship".

In the video below, the actor was also asked "what do you need from other women that you feel like you can't get from the person you want to call your wife?" and he replied "just another coochie".