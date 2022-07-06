According to the investigative who was previously working with Multi-Media Ghana, it is a deadly move for a journalist to fight for a colleague in another media house.
Fighting for journalists in another media is deadly - Manasseh Azure warns colleagues
Anti-corruption fighter cum media personality has warned his colleague journalists to be careful of fighting for Journalists in other media houses.
Manasseh's comment comes after Bridget Otoo called out the owner of EIB Network, Dr Kwabena Duffour, over reports that the media house hasn't paid its staff for the last nine months.
The Metro TV broadcaster bemoaned the management of the station to act right rather than laying off some staff who protest over unpaid salaries. Reacting to the report, Manasseh in a Facebook post said "if you are a journalist, one thing you should be careful about is fighting for journalists in another media house. It's deadly".
Bridget Otoo has agreed with Manasseh as she responded to his post by saying that "this is true, you can lose fake friends in the process. The irony about a lot of media personalities is they are cowards deep down and would throw you under the bus".
"They demand of the politician the very thing they can’t even demand of their colleagues or management," she concluded.
