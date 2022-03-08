The Ghanaian singer says she will be willing to reward whoever finds the dog $500, which is at least GH3500 when converted to Ghanaian currency. According to Efya, Money has gone missing for a week and she is very devastated.
Find my dog and get paid $500; Efya seeks help to find missing pet
Efya’s dog pet named ‘Money’ has gone missing and she is begging social media to help her find it.
“Pls help me find my Dog. He’s Family... I am soo devastated... it’s been a week now.. pls Keep a lookout ..!! HIS NAME IS MONEY,” she tweeted. Assuring her fans that her post is not a prank, she emphasised that “PLS THIS IS NOT A DRILL..!!”.
The ‘One of Your Own’ singer’s post came with a screenshot of a poster that reads “MISSING DOG'S NAME IS MONEY POODLE/ MALTESE BREED CANINE CALL IF SPOTTED $500 0503310262 0263330075”.
The Tweet has fast gone viral as tweeps find the $500 bounty placed on the dog a hot chase. At the time of this publication, the post shared yesterday, 8th March 2022, at 9:24 PM, has gathered over 300 retweets with hundreds of comments.
“Or make I change ma career to dog finder? 🤔” a Twitter user @kofii_takyi wrote and another @viewsdey said, “don’t you need someone who can bark in place of the dog for $500 dollars per month?”
Meanwhile, a good samaritan, @YhungPriest, says he has found a dog that matches the description Efya has given. However, according to him, he has sent a DM to the singer but she has not responded.
Sharing a video of the dog in his compound, he wrote “please I spotted a dog of your kind last week at Trasacco...I dm u but you’re not replying ..” See his tweets and others below as social media gets invited to find Efya's dog.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh