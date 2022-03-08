Find my dog and get paid $500; Efya seeks help to find missing pet

“Pls help me find my Dog. He’s Family... I am soo devastated... it’s been a week now.. pls Keep a lookout ..!! HIS NAME IS MONEY,” she tweeted. Assuring her fans that her post is not a prank, she emphasised that “PLS THIS IS NOT A DRILL..!!”.

The ‘One of Your Own’ singer’s post came with a screenshot of a poster that reads “MISSING DOG'S NAME IS MONEY POODLE/ MALTESE BREED CANINE CALL IF SPOTTED $500 0503310262 0263330075”.

The Tweet has fast gone viral as tweeps find the $500 bounty placed on the dog a hot chase. At the time of this publication, the post shared yesterday, 8th March 2022, at 9:24 PM, has gathered over 300 retweets with hundreds of comments.

“Or make I change ma career to dog finder? 🤔” a Twitter user @kofii_takyi wrote and another @viewsdey said, “don’t you need someone who can bark in place of the dog for $500 dollars per month?”

Meanwhile, a good samaritan, @YhungPriest, says he has found a dog that matches the description Efya has given. However, according to him, he has sent a DM to the singer but she has not responded.