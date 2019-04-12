The 33-year-old rapper was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot multiple times in front of his Marathon clothing boutique in Los Angeles on 31st March 2019.

The “Victory Lap” rapper’s celebration of life which happened at the famous Staples Center, saw a mammoth crowd at his funeral, with Snoop Dog, Stevie Wonder, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Jhene Aiko among other stars present.

However, some violence erupted at an area after a gunman opens fire on some mourners at the murdered rapper’s funeral. According to The Sun, the attack killed one person, leaving 3 other injured.

The report further stated that the incident appeared to be a drive-by shooting when the rapper's funeral procession yesterday evening, paused outside his Marathon clothing store, where he was gun down.

