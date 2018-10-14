First copy of ‘Reign’ album auctioned for GHC150,000

news

Mr. and Mrs. Sleg shocked patrons of the Reign concert and album launch as they bought the first copy for GHC150,000 although Shatta Wale whose album was being launched had said he was selling the first copy for GHC100,000.

The ‘Reign’ album has seventeen tracks. According to the artiste, although he loves all the songs on the album, his favourite is Exodus because it is inspired by his real life struggles.

Anticipation was high among Ghanaians as Shatta Wale launched his second album at the Fantasy Dome, Saturday.

Prior to the launch, Shatta Wale had been teasing fans as he dropped a number of singles including Gringo and Amount off the album.

The four-hour event saw the self-acclaimed dancehall king perform some of his old and newest tracks to the fans who had thronged the venue to support him.

Shatta Wale rocked the stage alongside Michy, Zylofon Arts Club acts as well as the Militants. Although there were several technical hitches which caused some disruptions, the audience appeared satisfied with the event.

credit: ghanaweb