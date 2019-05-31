This move comes following a series of floods that have swept properties and ejected thousands of Accra dwellers from their homes. The most recent one, which happened on Wednesday, May 29, reportedly took some lives.

Government has consistently called for attitudinal change on the part of the citizenry, especially as regards to the dumping of refuse in gutters or drains but the problem persists.

But Mayor The Bass Prophet thinks if a massive demonstration is done, the government will take a critical look at the problem and solve it.

“We are demonstrating because floods in Accra have been destroying lives and property for a very long time now, and nothing seems to be done,” the singer said in an interview on Friday, May 31. “We simply cannot sit down unconcerned anymore because the next time it rains, who knows, it might be me or a loved one for that matter.”

Mayor recently released a song called “Keep Ghana Clean” and took the chance to embark on clean Ghana campaign but wants to tackle floods in the interim.

He has a solution for the floods. He thinks if gutters are desilted, expanded, linked and properly covered, we will no more see floods.

“Since the life of every Ghanaian count in this regard, I would encourage every (Tom, Dick and Harry) Ghanaians to join their voices to mine to fight for our rights and demand the policies that will ensure that gutters are built wider, linked and covered.”

“The havoc caused by plastics in our motherland, Ghana, is heart-breaking and uncivilised. We can't even tell our own stories with confidence whenever we travel because the information about our choked gutters with filth is all over the internet. I'm sorry, we demand immediate action now.”

Mayor has given the deadline for this strike – which is by the close of this year. And he would involve every Ghanaian.

He believes if the issue is fixed, the tourism sector will receive a boost and Ghanaians will ‘taste the sweetness of cleanliness’.

“The end of it all we wouldn't experience heavy floods thus enhancing stability, peace and oneness in Ghana once again. Tourism will be boosted as well as aiding foreign investors to invest and create many more jobs for the youth and people of Ghana. Above all Ghanaians will taste the sweetness of cleanliness.”

Watch his music video for “Keep Ghana Clean” below.