‘Fixing Ghana starts with every one of us’ - Yvonne Nelson rants

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said fixing the country should be a collective responsibility.

Yvonne Nelson, who has been one of the top Ghanaian celebrities heavily involved in the ‘Fix The Country’ campaign, believes that the country cannot be fixed if leadership, parents, the educational system and society exempt themselves from the fight.

“It’s 5 am..been up just thinking! We need to fix Ghana!” she disclosed in a Twitter rant today. “It starts with every one of us, from leadership to parenting to our educational system to the kind of stuff/values society keeps instilling in us…. yes! It's deeper than we think.”

She also disclosed that she blames every leader, society, traditions and believes and the things we justify in the country, adding that Ghana is not working.

The “Fix Us” actress stated that our mentality hasn’t gotten us anywhere and if we need things to work, ‘we need to start rethinking.'

“I blame every leader Ghana has had! I blame our society! Our traditions and beliefs! The kind of stuff we justify in this country! They all haven’t gotten us anywhere!!!!! We need to start rethinking……this isn’t working! Ghana is not working!!” she tweeted.

