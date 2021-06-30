FixTheCountry campaigners are cheap thinkers and educated fools - Shatta Wale

The dancehall act's comments are coming at the back of the outrage on social media over the military shooting in Ejura that has claimed the lives of two people who were protesting over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka.

Shatta Wale's comment has attracted him backlash but he is not relenting. In series of Facebook posts, he has been replying to his critics. However, some of his comments up as 'confused and inconsistent as he has spoken some of the things he has suggested.

For instance, Shatta Wale said the youth should typing on social media and hit the streets but in another post, he said the demonstration would not fix the country so people should rather fix themselves.

Shatta Wale on Twitter added that "you are there watching bullets enter people’s children and you still screaming fix the country .. Let’s stop this it won’t end well .. I DONT WANT NO WAR !!!" See his posts below.

