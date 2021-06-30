RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

#FixTheCountry campaigners are cheap thinkers and educated fools - Shatta Wale

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has described campaigners of #FixTheCountry as cheap thinkers.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

According to Shatta Wale, #FixTheCountry campaigners do not have the foresight and must fix their mindsets instead. "Educated fools and disappointmented graduates saying #Fixthecountry Fix yourself, cheap thinkers," he wrote.

The dancehall act's comments are coming at the back of the outrage on social media over the military shooting in Ejura that has claimed the lives of two people who were protesting over the murder of #FixTheCountry campaigner Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Kaaka.

Shatta Wale's comment has attracted him backlash but he is not relenting. In series of Facebook posts, he has been replying to his critics. However, some of his comments up as 'confused and inconsistent as he has spoken some of the things he has suggested.

For instance, Shatta Wale said the youth should typing on social media and hit the streets but in another post, he said the demonstration would not fix the country so people should rather fix themselves.

Shatta Wale on Twitter added that "you are there watching bullets enter people’s children and you still screaming fix the country .. Let’s stop this it won’t end well .. I DONT WANT NO WAR !!!" See his posts below.

Shatta Wale's Facebook posts against Fix The Country
Shatta Wale's Facebook posts against Fix The Country Shatta Wale says Fix The Country pShatta Wale's Facebook posts against Fix The Country otestors are educated fools Pulse Ghana
Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

