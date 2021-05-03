RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

#FixTheCountry the youth are tired; Efia Odo laments lorry fare increment and more

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Efia Odo is adding her voice to the #FixTheCountry campaign on social media as Netizens mount pressure on Nana Addo to fix some crisis and hardship some citizens are facing.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo Efia Odo Pulse Ghana

Adding her voice to the concerns of many, the actress said "the citizens of this nation are tired of the injustice. Every year we celebrate independence but what have we done with our independence".

Recommended articles

The campaign has been gaining momentum online as a protest over dumsor, water shortage in some communities among others.

Sharing a heartbreaking video of a mother and her newly born baby who were lying on the floor at a hospital due to no bed, she added that "newborn babies and mothers lay on the floor due to the lack of hospital beds".

She continued that "drinking water contaminated, children learning under the trees or on rocks. Lack of infrastructure, increase in taxes, increase in fuel and lorry fare, increase in everything but wages the list can go on and on".

According to Efia Odo, "2021, the youth of this nation are tired" emphasizing that "it is time that will lead a peaceful protest to let the leaders of this country know that enough is enough FIX THIS COUNTRY #fixthiscountry".

See her post below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders