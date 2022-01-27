Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

The actress, proudly known as East Legon lady arrived at the ceremony with her colleague Diamond Appiah, both of who are close pals with bereaved Afia Schwarzenegger, dropped off from their separate V8 vehicles.

Afia Schwarzenegger lost her father, Augustine Adjei, seven days ago after battling illness. His commemoration was held at De Temple Centre in Achimota on Wednesday, January 26.

Putting on a show at the ceremony, Tracey Boakye also decided to spray money on her best friend to console her. Angel Broadcasting Network's Director and host of Restorations, Stacy Amoateng was also present and made money rain at the venue.

The venue which also became a centre of attraction for people living around also witnessed the presence of Fada Dickson, Nana Ama McBrown and arrived at the scene in their flashy cars.

Hajia 4 Real, Salma Munin, Nana Agradaa, DKB, KKD have all showed up to console Afia Schwarzenegger who couldn't hold her tears at some point of the ceremony that also saw the likes of Empress Gifty, Obaa Christy and others performing. Watch the videos below for the highlights.

According to the family, the funeral rites for Mr Augustine Adjei, 84, will come off from March 11 to 13th 2022. On Friday, March 11, the body of the late Augustine will arrive at the family residence in Kumasi for laying in state.