RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Foolishness, you also insulted Mahama' - A Plus slams Chairman Wontumi over UTV lawsuit

Authors:

Selorm Tali

A Plus has descended on Chairman Wontumi for running to court with defamation claims.

A Plus
A Plus

The NPP Ashanti regional chairman sued Afia Schwarzenegger for claiming that she had sex with him. It is reported that he has also threatened to sue UTV over comments Afia Schwarzenegger shared on last weekend's United Showbiz show.

Recommended articles

Accordingly, UTV has rendered an apology to the business mogul who doubles as the NPP regional chairman for the Ashanti region. Unhappy A Plus has described this move as 'pure foolishness'.

Sharing an old video of Chairman Wontumi insulting the former president, he wrote ""John Mahama is a drunkard and a thief." You can say this about a former President but the same person is going about suing people".

"Such f@@!ishness in this country!!! Pure f@@l!shness!!! It is despite and Fadda Dickson who will apologise!! I hate f@@l!shness!! If I respect you, you respect yourself!!! I don't even want to be part of this stùp!dity so I'll leave it here like this.

All of you in government or whatever should not pretend as if you don't know the Kwame A Plus you are dealing with. I love to fight with politicians. Especially those so called powerful ones. Anyone who wants a fight can decide to go get the support of Akufo Addo. E go over all of you. Mo nkwasiasɛm naa mo de te Ghana ha no!!!".

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Check out photos and videos from Rita Dominic's 47th birthday dinner

Nollywood screen goddess Rita Dominic [Instagram/RitaDominic]

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

Reality TV star Alex Asogwu [Instagram/AlexUnusual]

I stopped having sex when I got pregnant - Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown

'Money makes you forget about school' - Cee shares regret of not going to school

Cee of Mentor fame