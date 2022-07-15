The NPP Ashanti regional chairman sued Afia Schwarzenegger for claiming that she had sex with him. It is reported that he has also threatened to sue UTV over comments Afia Schwarzenegger shared on last weekend's United Showbiz show.
'Foolishness, you also insulted Mahama' - A Plus slams Chairman Wontumi over UTV lawsuit
A Plus has descended on Chairman Wontumi for running to court with defamation claims.
Accordingly, UTV has rendered an apology to the business mogul who doubles as the NPP regional chairman for the Ashanti region. Unhappy A Plus has described this move as 'pure foolishness'.
Sharing an old video of Chairman Wontumi insulting the former president, he wrote ""John Mahama is a drunkard and a thief." You can say this about a former President but the same person is going about suing people".
"Such f@@!ishness in this country!!! Pure f@@l!shness!!! It is despite and Fadda Dickson who will apologise!! I hate f@@l!shness!! If I respect you, you respect yourself!!! I don't even want to be part of this stùp!dity so I'll leave it here like this.
All of you in government or whatever should not pretend as if you don't know the Kwame A Plus you are dealing with. I love to fight with politicians. Especially those so called powerful ones. Anyone who wants a fight can decide to go get the support of Akufo Addo. E go over all of you. Mo nkwasiasɛm naa mo de te Ghana ha no!!!".
