'Foolishness, you also insulted Mahama' - A Plus slams Chairman Wontumi over UTV lawsuit

Accordingly, UTV has rendered an apology to the business mogul who doubles as the NPP regional chairman for the Ashanti region. Unhappy A Plus has described this move as 'pure foolishness'.

Sharing an old video of Chairman Wontumi insulting the former president, he wrote ""John Mahama is a drunkard and a thief." You can say this about a former President but the same person is going about suing people".

"Such f@@!ishness in this country!!! Pure f@@l!shness!!! It is despite and Fadda Dickson who will apologise!! I hate f@@l!shness!! If I respect you, you respect yourself!!! I don't even want to be part of this stùp!dity so I'll leave it here like this.