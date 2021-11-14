Annie accused the ‘African Queen’ crooner of having an affair with one of his baby mamas in the United States of America.
Forgive me for causing you so much pain – Annie Idibia begs Tuface
Nigerian actress Annie Aidibia and her popular musician husband, Tuface Idibia has been in the news for the past few weeks on issues in their marriage.
This accusation led to a series of name-calling, insults and taunting between her and the family of the singer.
However, as part of her 37th birthday celebrations, Mrs. Idibia has tendered a heartfelt apology to Tuface and his family members for the accusations.
“It’s a brand new chapter for me and would really love to start it on a clean slate. This year has been a lot soooo much blessings and pain. My hands are shaking as I type this ....I let a lot of people down. Especially the people close to me... the last 10weeks have been the worst of my entire life, yes the worst since I was born ... I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger and then sadly , which I am ashamed to admit - suicidal! I have acted so badly in a way I am not proud of, I allowed my emotions to cloud me. , I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions, allowed my anger n emotions, to make me act on something that’s wasn’t true cos I was kept in dark,” she wrote on her Instagram page.
“Instead of remaining calm before acting. I want to apologize to my husband, Inno, I am so sorry I threw you out there like I did, (so unwise) that isn’t the kind of woman you married, totally sorry for all the mental stress and heartbreak it caused you, so sorry I put both our families out there I, the way I did. I still bi your smallie oo,” Annie added
