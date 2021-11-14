Forgive me for causing you so much pain – Annie Idibia begs Tuface

“It’s a brand new chapter for me and would really love to start it on a clean slate. This year has been a lot soooo much blessings and pain. My hands are shaking as I type this ....I let a lot of people down. Especially the people close to me... the last 10weeks have been the worst of my entire life, yes the worst since I was born ... I have gone from being so angry to being so broken and back to anger and then sadly , which I am ashamed to admit - suicidal! I have acted so badly in a way I am not proud of, I allowed my emotions to cloud me. , I allowed my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions, allowed my anger n emotions, to make me act on something that’s wasn’t true cos I was kept in dark,” she wrote on her Instagram page.