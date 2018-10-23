Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa

news

Former manager of Patapaa, Mr Godfred Bokpin has dared the musician to sue him if he thinks he has ever cheated him in monetary terms.

Mr Godfred statement follows accusations by the ‘One Corner hitmaker that he misspend income generated from his social media handles.

According to Patapaa, he was expecting something huge from his social media handle after his One Corner tune became a hit in the country.

The “One Corner” tune became a household rhythm which showed indeed it was a big hit hence no one would doubt the fact that, it can generate enough money for the artiste.

Patapaa Amisty claims his former manager took all the money generated from his social media account and offered him only GHS 500.00.

However, speaking in a recent interview the former manager of Patapaa stated that he never spent money belonging to his boy, adding that Patapaa can sue him if he has evidence to back his claims.

“If something is supposed to be done I dare Patapaa today that if he has something against me in the form of money and if he believes that I have chopped his money even one pesewa, Patapaa should take me to court,"he said on Sikka FM in Kumasi.