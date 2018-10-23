Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa

According to Patapaa Amisty, his former manager took all the money generated from his social media account and offered him only GHS 500.00.

  • Published:
play

Former manager of Patapaa, Mr Godfred Bokpin has dared the musician to sue him if he thinks he has ever cheated him in monetary terms.

Mr Godfred statement follows accusations by the ‘One Corner hitmaker that he misspend income generated from his social media handles.

According to Patapaa, he was expecting something huge from his social media handle after his One Corner tune became a hit in the country.

The “One Corner” tune became a household rhythm which showed indeed it was a big hit hence no one would doubt the fact that, it can generate enough money for the artiste.

READ MORE: D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer

Patapaa Amisty claims his former manager took all the money generated from his social media account and offered him only GHS 500.00.

However, speaking in a recent interview the former manager of Patapaa stated that he never spent money belonging to his boy, adding that Patapaa can sue him if he has evidence to back his claims.

“If something is supposed to be done I dare Patapaa today that if he has something against me in the form of money and if he believes that I have chopped his money even one pesewa, Patapaa should take me to court,"he said on Sikka FM in Kumasi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes
D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer
‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit from businesswoman ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit from businesswoman
Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos) Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)
Fans can’t handle Princess Shyngle’s twerking video Fans can’t handle Princess Shyngle’s twerking video
Celebrities who had something to say about KNUST brutality and demonstration Celebrities who had something to say about KNUST brutality and demonstration

Recommended Videos

Shatta Wale’s clothing line is the hottest wear in Ghana now Shatta Wale’s clothing line is the hottest wear in Ghana now
Wizkid wanted to feature on my Reign Album – Shatta Wale reveals Wizkid wanted to feature on my Reign Album – Shatta Wale reveals
Shatta’s proposal, performance were scripted– Zylofon Shatta’s proposal, performance were scripted– Zylofon



Top Articles

1 Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude photo with wifebullet
2 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
3 Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benzbullet
4 'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics on...bullet
5 Fans can’t handle Princess Shyngle’s twerking videobullet
6 Ben Brako explains half-naked photo with wifebullet
7 This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your daybullet
8 Celebrities who had something to say about KNUST...bullet
9 Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs...bullet
10 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats...bullet

Related Articles

Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch - Stonebwoy
King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his career
Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
Celebrities who had something to say about KNUST brutality and demonstration
No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi
Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)
‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit from businesswoman
D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer

Top Videos

1 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll seebullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
8 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
9 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
10 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet

Celebrities

Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Glo's concert
No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi
Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)
X
Advertisement