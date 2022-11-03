Former ‘SM’ member exposes Shatta Wale over Ebony's death

Wizla Finito, in a Facebook post called out Shatta Wale to tell Ghanaians about how the late Ebony Reigns and Vybrant Fire died.

According to him, Shatta Wale saw the two talented acts as a threat to his career and had to take measures to eliminate them,

Finito also shared how Shatta Wale shed crocodile tears at the burial ceremony of the late Ebony only to confuse Ghanaians.

This allegation from Shatta Wale’s former friend comes after the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker previously accused Bulldog of being responsible for the demise of the late Fennec Okyere, a former manager of Kwaw Kese.

He wrote on his Facebook page…

“Yo Wale since you want to release secrets and lie about Bulldog that he knows something about Kwaw Kese’s late manager Fenick’s death, you too tell Ghanaians what you know about the death of Ebony and Vybrant Fire.

I told you that you are playing with fire that you don’t want to touch, and all the madness go soon tear from your eye top Falaaa. I will be coming live today to expose you on how you went to Ebony’s funeral and shed ake tears to confuse Ghanaians. You wanna play, then bring it on make we see your Fada

Tell us what you know about Ebony’s death, and tell us what you know about Vybrant Fire’s death. You wish Blacko was out of the way cos you see him as a threat but unfortunately, you are not strong enough like before to get him out. Your days are numbered bro, you’re gradually going down Falaaa, mark my words

Wizla Finito Pulse Ghana

Ghana singer Ebony born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng died with two others on February ,9, 2018 at the age of 20 in a tragic motor accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Road.