Founder of 3 Music Awards eyeing a vacant management role at Accra Hearts of Oak

According to the politician and entrepreneur, the position will enrich his CV.

He pointed out that, he could make the football club the “most profitable” Ghanaian club and help them reach more honours nationally and continentally.

He made this known after Accra Hearts of Oak SC released a statement that indicated the position is vacant and the club intend to finding a replacement immediately.

“Managing Director, Hearts of Oak SC will be a good addition to my CV. Continuous Ghana and African champions, coolest and most profitable Ghanaian sporting club is within reach 🤔🤔🤔 After #3MusicAwards22 morrow I go think about am.”

3 Music Awards started in 2018 and has been held annually since. It celebrates Ghanaian music and recognizes the tremendous efforts by the country’s artistes.

It was established by the 3music Network with Media General’s TV3 as broadcasters.

However, the Multimedia group acquire the media right for the second and subsequent editions of the awards scheme.