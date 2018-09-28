Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong


Take Your Bum-bum Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong

There was a weird interaction going on between Moesha and Fred Nuamah.

  • Published:
Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong play

Fred and Moesha

The screen goddess, Moesha Boduong decided to show off her dance moves at the just ended Glo Mega Music concert.

The music concert was attended by both the known and the unknown. Amongst the numerous celebrity that graced the event was Ms Moesha Boduong aka madam curves and Fred Nuamah the newest married man.

READ ALSO: This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich people

We chose to mention these two personalities because of the weird interaction we noticed going on between them. Hold your horses before you come for my throat. In a video uploaded on Instagram by a faceless person, Fred is seen standing unbothered as Moesha twerks vigorously in front of him.

Whether his attitude is because he understands consent or because of his beautiful Martekor. Anyways God bless him for acting the perfect gentleman.

WATCH TWERKING MOESHA HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend
No Waist Trainer: Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo
New Horror Movies: 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Photos: Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US Photos Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US
King of Comedy: I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM King of Comedy I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM
Testimony: My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little Testimony My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro Celebrity News Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro
Celebrity News: I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown Celebrity News I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown
Celebrity News: My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun Celebrity News My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun



Top Articles

1 VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wifebullet
2 Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party...bullet
3 Proprietors Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing lives...bullet
4 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
5 Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her...bullet
6 Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and morebullet
7 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
8 Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account...bullet
9 Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tapebullet
10 VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
2 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to...bullet
3 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
4 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday...bullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
7 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
9 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet

Celebrities

Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
Rapper Awal competes in the season seven of the MTN Hitmaker with other singers and rappers.
Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
X
Advertisement