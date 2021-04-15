Free Akuapem Poloo; my daughter sees me naked all the time - Kwaw Kese (VIDEO)

"This is foolishness, if someone shows her private part to her child, is it your problem? is it your private part?" Kwaw, also known as the man insane, quizzed.

The convicted Ghanaian actress is currently in police custody after she pleaded guilty to the charge of publishing obscene material during her trial at an Accra Circuit yesterday.

Akuapem Poloo's sentence would be pronounced tomorrow. Even though it's known if her sentencing will be coming with jail time or not, some fans of the actress and Ghanaian celebrities have been campaigning for her release.

Joining the campaign, Kwaw Kese in a video shared on his Instagram page said "as I am here, my daughter sees my d*ck all the time when I am bathing, does that mean I am traumatizing my daughter?"