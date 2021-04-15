RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Free Akuapem Poloo; my daughter sees me naked all the time - Kwaw Kese (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kwaw Kese has joined the 'free Akuapem Poloo' campaign in his 'insane' way.

Kwaw Kese

Pulse Ghana

According to the 'Abodam' rapper, Akuapem Poloo's private part is her own and it doesn't matter who she shows it to. "Because you are sleeping in 'dumsor' your mind has gone off," Kwaw Kese said.

Recommended articles

"This is foolishness, if someone shows her private part to her child, is it your problem? is it your private part?" Kwaw, also known as the man insane, quizzed.

The convicted Ghanaian actress is currently in police custody after she pleaded guilty to the charge of publishing obscene material during her trial at an Accra Circuit yesterday.

Akuapem Poloo's sentence would be pronounced tomorrow. Even though it's known if her sentencing will be coming with jail time or not, some fans of the actress and Ghanaian celebrities have been campaigning for her release.

Joining the campaign, Kwaw Kese in a video shared on his Instagram page said "as I am here, my daughter sees my d*ck all the time when I am bathing, does that mean I am traumatizing my daughter?"

In the video below, the rapper further asked that "who hasn't seen his or her father's private part before?" Speaking Twi, he added that " so Ghana because of the dumsor your brains have gone off ... what is the wrong thing Akuapem Poloo has done?"

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]