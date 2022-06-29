'FREE AT LAST' – Shatta Wale thankful after his legal battles come to an end

“Being thankful and expressing gratitude is an important part of being happy in life. I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you to my Lawyer, Jerry, the Judge, Shatta Movement and the entire nation for the support through these trying times. #OnGod”

Early today, June 29, 2022, Shatta Wale pleaded guilty to the charge of publication of fake news on social media.

The charge is as a result of the artiste’s publicity stunt late last year that suggested he had been shot. When the Ghana Police Service investigated the veracity or otherwise of the claims they found out that the dancehall act was never admitted to any hospital in Accra. Later, Shatta admitted that the shooting incident was a hoax aimed at drawing attention to a false prophecy made about him.

After several appearances in court since he was arrested due to that publication, an Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Emmanuel Essandoh, fined him GHC2,000 for the false claims.