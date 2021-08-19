The campaign yielded results with President Nana Akufo-Addo who stepped in and offered to pay GHC 3 million for the cost of the surgery.

Nana Aba and the conjoined-twins with their mother Pulse Ghana

In an Instagram post, Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that Real Estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, now known as Freedom Jacob Caesar also donated a whopping 600,000 cedis to the twins.

According to her, the pan-Africanist Ghanaian millionaire has also gotten the conjoined twins and their family a five-bedroom house.

“As I continue to thank you for donating over 600,000 cedis via MoMo within 3 days of reaching out to you, I’d like to also thank @iamfreedom for getting the conjoined twins a 5-bedroom house at North Ridge. It was one phone call & then BOOM…a house. Bless you, @iamfreedom. Thanks,” she shared on her Instagram.