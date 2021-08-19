Ace Ghanaian Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah spearheaded a fundraising campaign on social media to solicit money to pay for the operation of the conjoined twins who are at the Accra Regional Hospital.
Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts conjoined twins GH600,000 and 5-bedroom house (VIDEO)
Freedom Jacob Caesar has turned his generosity to the Ghanaian conjoined twins that made headlines a few weeks ago.
The campaign yielded results with President Nana Akufo-Addo who stepped in and offered to pay GHC 3 million for the cost of the surgery.
In an Instagram post, Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that Real Estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, now known as Freedom Jacob Caesar also donated a whopping 600,000 cedis to the twins.
According to her, the pan-Africanist Ghanaian millionaire has also gotten the conjoined twins and their family a five-bedroom house.
“As I continue to thank you for donating over 600,000 cedis via MoMo within 3 days of reaching out to you, I’d like to also thank @iamfreedom for getting the conjoined twins a 5-bedroom house at North Ridge. It was one phone call & then BOOM…a house. Bless you, @iamfreedom. Thanks,” she shared on her Instagram.
Speaking to Freedom Jacob Caesar in the video, Nana Aba said "thanks for getting a five-bedroom house for the conjoined twins and their family" and he replied, "thank you for sharing this opportunity with me, people can hear your voice, people can my voice, we are the voices of the generation". Watch the video below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh