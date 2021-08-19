RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts conjoined twins GH600,000 and 5-bedroom house (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Freedom Jacob Caesar has turned his generosity to the Ghanaian conjoined twins that made headlines a few weeks ago.

Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts five-bedroom house to the conjoined twins
Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts five-bedroom house to the conjoined twins

Ace Ghanaian Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah spearheaded a fundraising campaign on social media to solicit money to pay for the operation of the conjoined twins who are at the Accra Regional Hospital.

Recommended articles

The campaign yielded results with President Nana Akufo-Addo who stepped in and offered to pay GHC 3 million for the cost of the surgery.

Nana Aba and the conjoined-twins with their mother
Nana Aba and the conjoined-twins with their mother Nana Aba and the conjoined-twins with their mother Pulse Ghana

In an Instagram post, Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that Real Estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, now known as Freedom Jacob Caesar also donated a whopping 600,000 cedis to the twins.

According to her, the pan-Africanist Ghanaian millionaire has also given the conjoined twins and their family a five-bedroom house.

As I continue to thank you for donating over 600,000 cedis via MoMo within 3 days of reaching out to you, I’d like to also thank @iamfreedom for getting the conjoined twins a 5-bedroom house at North Ridge. It was one phone call & then BOOM…a house. Bless you, @iamfreedom. Thanks,” she shared on her Instagram.

The Fabulous Life of the "Prince of Africa" Freedom Jacob Caesar

Speaking to Freedom Jacob Caesar in the video, Nana Aba said "thanks for getting a five-bedroom house for the conjoined twins and their family" and he replied, "thank you for sharing this opportunity with me, people can hear your voice, people can my voice, we are the voices of the generation". Watch the video below.

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

A Plus consoles Serwaa Amihere; gives hint about who is behind the snapchat allegations

A Plus and Serwaa Amihere

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students

'I wanted to commit suicide' - Abena Korkor weeps over 'madwoman' insult by A Plus (VIDEO)

Abena Korkor weeps over A Plus calling 'mad woman'

“Most celebrities are paid $40k to eat poop in Dubai” - Socialite alleges (VIDEO)

Nattyhot exposes Ghanaian celebrities