Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)

The real estate mogul who married Ruby when he was 19 years, gave out the cars to her in a romantic video. "Yeah you've been a great wife, you've made me a husband, you've made me a father so it's only right we share whatever we have together," he said.

Freedom Jacob Ceaser, wife and children Pulse Ghana

"I invest in a woman, a woman of my life, a woman that has children with me," he added. According to Freedom Jacob Ceaser, born Nana Kwame Bediako, he had wanted to keep one of the cars but choose to pamper his better half with all the cars because she deserves it.

The video below has since gone viral with social media users falling in love with the couple who has three sons together.

This wouldn't be the first time the couple who have been married for about two decades is stealing the show on social media with couple goals gifts.

In May 2020, he gifted his wife a mansion and a brand new Panamera car as her birthday and mother’s day gift.

Cheddar surprises his wife with mansion and plush car Pulse Ghana

The 39-year-old holds his wife in high esteem. Speaking about her at a wedding ceremony last year said: "20 years ago I met her, I was 19 years old, I just said this is the most beautiful thing so I was going to keep her with me for the rest of my life".