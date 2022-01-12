According to the Ghanaian business tycoon, his rare act of kindness is to appreciate his wife " for all these years". Gifting her the special edition of the Land Cruisers, he added that " you know you have given me babies and you still have flat tummy".
Freedom Jacob Caesar gifts wife 2 new Land Cruisers for being a good wife (WATCH)
Ghanaian millionaire, Freedom Jacob Ceaser aka Cheddar, has surprised his wife with two brand new V8 cars.
The real estate mogul who married Ruby when he was 19 years, gave out the cars to her in a romantic video. "Yeah you've been a great wife, you've made me a husband, you've made me a father so it's only right we share whatever we have together," he said.
"I invest in a woman, a woman of my life, a woman that has children with me," he added. According to Freedom Jacob Ceaser, born Nana Kwame Bediako, he had wanted to keep one of the cars but choose to pamper his better half with all the cars because she deserves it.
The video below has since gone viral with social media users falling in love with the couple who has three sons together.
This wouldn't be the first time the couple who have been married for about two decades is stealing the show on social media with couple goals gifts.
In May 2020, he gifted his wife a mansion and a brand new Panamera car as her birthday and mother’s day gift.
The 39-year-old holds his wife in high esteem. Speaking about her at a wedding ceremony last year said: "20 years ago I met her, I was 19 years old, I just said this is the most beautiful thing so I was going to keep her with me for the rest of my life".
He continued that "and so I took that decision, I got married, I was very young. People say when you marry too early your game is over, no your game is just beginning".
