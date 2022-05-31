Freedom Jacob Ceaser shares video of his tigers playing football (WATCH)

A few days after the debate sparked by the wildcats, the Ghanaian business mogul who owns the cubs has shared a video of the cubs playing football on his compound.

Freedom Jacob Caesar Pulse Ghana

Nana Kwame Bediako who is also known as Cheddar posted the video on his Instastory. The video which was shared prior to the just-ended Champions League finals was captioned "get ready for the finals, Liverpool vs Real Madrid, PDO vrs APC".

Before this, the residents claimed they are not comfortable sharing the estate with the carnivorous animals and have called on appropriate authorities to relocate them.

However, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has said that the two tigers belonging to the business mogul pose no threats to the inhabitants of the estate.

Defending the rearing of the 7 months old cubs, the Ghanaian millionaire said he bought the wild animals for tourism purposes and that conversation had been ongoing between him and the Ghana Tourism Authority about where and how to keep them to boost the country’s tourism.