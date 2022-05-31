The cubs stirred controversy and became a national topic after residents at the Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln located near the British High Commission in Ridge, raised alarm over their fear of the wild animals in their vicinity.
Freedom Jacob Ceaser shares video of his tigers playing football (WATCH)
Freedom Jacob Ceaser has shared a video of his infamous tigers enjoying their freedom in his Ridge home.
A few days after the debate sparked by the wildcats, the Ghanaian business mogul who owns the cubs has shared a video of the cubs playing football on his compound.
Nana Kwame Bediako who is also known as Cheddar posted the video on his Instastory. The video which was shared prior to the just-ended Champions League finals was captioned "get ready for the finals, Liverpool vs Real Madrid, PDO vrs APC".
Before this, the residents claimed they are not comfortable sharing the estate with the carnivorous animals and have called on appropriate authorities to relocate them.
However, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has said that the two tigers belonging to the business mogul pose no threats to the inhabitants of the estate.
Defending the rearing of the 7 months old cubs, the Ghanaian millionaire said he bought the wild animals for tourism purposes and that conversation had been ongoing between him and the Ghana Tourism Authority about where and how to keep them to boost the country’s tourism.
He added that it was not his intention to endanger the lives of the residents with the tigers but rather to add value to Ghana’s tourism industry.
