RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Freedom Jacob Ceaser shares video of his tigers playing football (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Freedom Jacob Ceaser has shared a video of his infamous tigers enjoying their freedom in his Ridge home.

Freedom Jacob Ceaser shares video of his tigers playing football (WATCH)
Freedom Jacob Ceaser shares video of his tigers playing football (WATCH)

The cubs stirred controversy and became a national topic after residents at the Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln located near the British High Commission in Ridge, raised alarm over their fear of the wild animals in their vicinity.

Recommended articles

A few days after the debate sparked by the wildcats, the Ghanaian business mogul who owns the cubs has shared a video of the cubs playing football on his compound.

Freedom Jacob Caesar
Freedom Jacob Caesar Freedom Jacob Caesar Pulse Ghana

Nana Kwame Bediako who is also known as Cheddar posted the video on his Instastory. The video which was shared prior to the just-ended Champions League finals was captioned "get ready for the finals, Liverpool vs Real Madrid, PDO vrs APC".

Before this, the residents claimed they are not comfortable sharing the estate with the carnivorous animals and have called on appropriate authorities to relocate them.

However, the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has said that the two tigers belonging to the business mogul pose no threats to the inhabitants of the estate.

Defending the rearing of the 7 months old cubs, the Ghanaian millionaire said he bought the wild animals for tourism purposes and that conversation had been ongoing between him and the Ghana Tourism Authority about where and how to keep them to boost the country’s tourism.

He added that it was not his intention to endanger the lives of the residents with the tigers but rather to add value to Ghana’s tourism industry.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sandrah Ankobiah gets cozy with man who offers to buy her a car in viral video

Sandra Ankobiah

Sad News: TikTok star Oscar Brown reportedly poisoned to death by best friend

Oscar Brown

Kumawood actor explains why he celebrated his birthday at a cemetery

.

Hajia 4 Real shows off new Bentley she has acquired (WATCH)

Hajia 4 Real shows off new Bentley she has acquired (WATHC)