French Ambassador has done more for our creative arts industry than state officials - Guru

According to him, although the state authorities ensured that all the needed documentation were provided for the event to come to pass, the inadequacy of their support to the creative arts cannot be excused.

“Forget them defending by saying they gave documents to support, is it the supporting documents that released a budget to organize it? Big shame.”

His comments come on the back of the maiden edition of the Accra In Paris concert during the weekend. The concert was graced by Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KwabenaKwabena, Fameye and a host of other musicians and celebrities from Ghana and France.

The event was championed by Miss Ave who, prior to the programme described it as a “revolutionary structure that stands to create enormous benefits for both countries and its people."

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, April 20, in Accra, MsAvè pointed out that her outfit is primed to empower Ghanaian youth to develop the Ghanaian culture by creating avenues for them to exhibit their talents to the world.

"I am creating beneficial avenues for people in the creative space, humanitarians, socioeconomic Patriots to better instigate their creative pieces so that they can carry it forward for a sustainable progression.

"These, in turn, will drastically reduce poverty, dependency on government for employment, redundancy, wastage of creative talents, and in as much help curb social vices."