Frimprince gives back Diana Asamoah’s social media accounts

According to him, the gospel singer can now access her social media accounts (Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram).

“A lot of high-profile people have spoken to me. I know even your panelists will say I should consider my stance on that. Due to the advice I’ve had on that, I will give her access to the Facebook page,” he said.

Asked if there were other social media accounts he has seized from Diana, he answered in the affirmative but promised to let her have access to the other platforms, too.

“I also have access to her website, YouTube and Instagram pages. But I’ll give her access to all of them,” he added.

This comes after Anane Frimpong announced that he had parted ways with Diana Asamoah due to some “breaches” in their contract.

As part of the terms of the termination of the contract, the producer said he would deny Diana access to her Facebook page as well as have full rights to all her songs.

However, he also told Kwasi Aboagye that he erred by claiming absolute ownership of all the songs in the termination letter. He admitted that Diana and the composer of the songs would also have rights to the songs.