'From Deloris to Deloris' - Single Delay orders flowers for herself on Val's Day (VIDEO)

According to the Ghanaian TV presenter who claims she is single, she is the president of all the women who gnashing today. However, she is entreating all others gnashing to spoil themselves with gifts.
If you are single on Valentine's Day and missing out on the lovey-dovey gifts, Delay says don't be left because you deserve self-love and pampering as well.
“Those who are single, and those who are not married we have created a WhatsApp group and I am the admin. We are single and we have accepted it. It doesn’t mean that we won't observe Vals Day," she said in a video shared on social media.
Sharing how she is marking Val's Day herself, she said "I have ordered flowers for myself with a note attached to it that reads ‘From Deloris to Deloris’. because I love myself. If I don’t love myself, who will love me?"
Delay concludes that "you also need to love yourself so that on Vals Day, you’ll order chocolates, cakes, or even shoes for yourself. Pamper yourself. As for me, I am self-pampered”. See her post below which has attracted comments from her fans and friends.
