ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'From Deloris to Deloris' - Single Delay orders flowers for herself on Val's Day (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

If you are single on Valentine's Day and missing out on the lovey-dovey gifts, Delay says don't be left because you deserve self-love and pampering as well.

Delay
Delay

According to the Ghanaian TV presenter who claims she is single, she is the president of all the women who gnashing today. However, she is entreating all others gnashing to spoil themselves with gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Those who are single, and those who are not married we have created a WhatsApp group and I am the admin. We are single and we have accepted it. It doesn’t mean that we won't observe Vals Day," she said in a video shared on social media.

Delay
Delay Pulse Ghana

Sharing how she is marking Val's Day herself, she said "I have ordered flowers for myself with a note attached to it that reads ‘From Deloris to Deloris’. because I love myself. If I don’t love myself, who will love me?"

Delay concludes that "you also need to love yourself so that on Vals Day, you’ll order chocolates, cakes, or even shoes for yourself. Pamper yourself. As for me, I am self-pampered”. See her post below which has attracted comments from her fans and friends.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elikem Kumordzie and Sarkodie

Tailor Elikem Kumordzie gets backlash for comment on Sarkodie’s outfit

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Nana Agradaa's TV

Nana Agradaa charged for sharing nude pictures of a Prophet

Rihana at Super Bowl

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023