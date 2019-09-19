The “Cow & Chicken” TV series producer and self-acclaimed ‘Children’s President’, has come a long way in the showbiz industry.

In 2008, he was part of TV3’s popular news presentation reality show called “Hottest Host” in which he was evicted at the early stage.

However, his performance on the show was the highlight of the day.

He shared throwback videos of his appearance on the show, and to be honest, they cracked us up.

In one of his appearances, he presented sports news and the result was perfect even though three of the judges – Jot Agyeman, Emma Morrison and Abeiku Segoe – marked him down.

The funny part was where he failed to pronounce the word ‘stripped’ properly.

The following year, he appeared on dance reality show called “Boogie Down” on TV3 where he gave a hysterical breakdance.

More lesion of this throwback: Never give up!